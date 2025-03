CONOR MCGREGOR’S BID to overturn a civil case finding that he sexually assaulted a woman in a Dublin hotel seven years ago is due to be heard on 21 March at the Court of Appeal.

In November last year, McGregor was deemed liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in the Beacon Hotel on 9 December 2018, with the jury in the case awarding Hand over €248,000 in damages.

Following that decision, McGregor had indicated that he intended to appeal the ruling and that is now listed to be heard before the three-judge Court of Appeal on 21 March.

The civil trial took place over the course of three weeks last November before a jury of eight women and four men.

In her evidence, Hand told the court that McGregor pinned her down, choked her three times and raped her.

In his evidence, McGregor said he and Hand had consensual sex and he went into great detail when describing the positions they had had sex in.

During his evidence in court, Dr Daniel Kane of the Rotunda Hospital Sexual Assault Treatment Unit recounted the “multiplicity” of injuries that he noted on Hand’s body during his examination of the complainant.