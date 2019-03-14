This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Considerable challenges': Direct Provision residents facing employment barriers despite right-to-work

Only 15% of the adult population of Direct Provision have taken up work since the right to work was granted last year.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 6:30 AM
54 minutes ago 1,776 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4535651

Mosney Mosney Direct Provision Centre, Co Meath Source: Vukashin Nedeljovic/Asylum Archive

SINCE ASYLUM SEEKERS in Ireland were given the right to work last year 15% of people living in Direct Provision have taken up employment.

Last year, the government put into effect the EU Reception Conditions directive which gives asylum seekers the right to work while their claim is processed. 

A blanket ban which prevented asylum seekers from working was deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in May 2017. 

So far, a total of 805 applicants have commenced employment or self-employment, according to the Department of Justice & Equality, based on returned declarations of employment forms – less than half of the overall number of permissions granted.

Of the 4,070 adults currently living in Direct Provision, 1,594 people have been granted permission to work.

According to the department, 579 people are confirmed to be in employment – 15% of the adult population of Direct Provision.

When a person takes up work it is required that a declaration form stating that they are working is returned to the department.

The department issue labour market access permissions which grant temporary access to the labour market and includes access to both employment and self-employment.

In a report published yesterday, Ombudsman Peter Tyndall noted that the introduction of work has had a positive effect on those living in direct provision centres. 

However, while 2,143 international protection applicants now have permission to work in Ireland, campaigners and migrant groups have said that significant barriers remain for people living in Direct Provision. 

‘Excluded’ 

“Employment is a crucial gateway to integration. It fosters autonomy, independence and the dignity of people seeking international protection,” Nick Henderson of the Irish Refugee Council has said.

The most recent figures indicate that, as well as the 579 adults living in Direct Provision now working, an additional 226 people not living in Direct Provision are also working.

“That is a fantastic achievement for those people to be working less than a year since the introduction of the right to work scheme,” Henderson has said. 

“However, the figures also indicate that around 63% of people seeking asylum who have permission to work, have not been able to find work. This reflects the considerable challenges and barriers people face in finding work”. 

Joyce, who is originally from Malawi, has been living in Mosney Direct Provision Centre, Co Meath for over two years. 

To travel to her job in Dublin, she must walk 40 minutes to the main road and make a 45-minute bus journey. “Transport is a big challenge,” she says. “I found three jobs that said I needed a drivers’ license”. 

Mosney. The Mosney Road, Co Meath Source: GoogleMaps

Those living in Direct Provision are not permitted to obtain a drivers’ license, however. Work permits must also be renewed every six months. Joyce has said that the Department of Transport should issue temporary drivers’ licenses in line with work permits. 

Related Reads

13.03.19 Direct provision: Complaints about lack of cooking facilities, accommodation and refusals of transfer requests
12.03.19 Direct Provision: Nearly 100 people relocated to Meath from Monaghan hotel

A friend living in Knockalisheen Direct Provision Centre in Co Clare successfully applied for their work permit, says Joyce. Due to the remote location of the centre could not access transport to seek employment, however. “People there are stuck with their work permits,” says Joyce. 

Joyce, who currently works one day a week while taking a college course, has said that when she did eventually receive her work permit she also encountered difficulty opening a bank account. “They didn’t accept me. I didn’t have a passport, I didn’t have a drivers’ license. It was so frustrating”. 

‘Considerable work’

Permission to work in Ireland only applies to those making their first application for refugee status.

Commenting on the most recent figures, Henderson of the Refugee Council has said that “it is also worth remembering that only those who have been waiting nine months or more for a decision on their asylum claim can apply for permission to work”. 

In addition to barriers like the remoteness of Direct Provision centres, inability to obtain drivers’ licenses and opening bank accounts, some employers do not seem to be aware that people seeking asylum can work, Henderson has said. 

“Those that are aware, can be put off by the temporary – six months – nature of the permission”.

“Considerable work needs to be undertaken across various Government departments, other public agencies and employment bodies to remove these barriers”.

“The gender breakdown of who is working should also be investigated and considered”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    97,738  137
    2
    		As It Happened: MPs rule out no-deal Brexit in any circumstances after muddled House of Commons vote
    65,172  46
    3
    		Boy (7) awarded €20,000 after walking into bollard at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
    42,724  0
    Fora
    1
    		How An Post enlisted a fictional, time-poor millennial to create its fancy €5m logo
    447  0
    2
    		'My mum often says a bad day on the road is better than a good day in the office'
    208  0
    3
    		Voice-control startup SoapBox Labs is working with Microsoft to prove its tech can go global
    155  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bayern Munich v Liverpool, Champions League round of 16
    60,863  74
    2
    		As it happened: Cheltenham Festival, Day 2
    50,946  5
    3
    		Beirne set to start against Wales as O'Brien makes return for Ireland
    50,053  85
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Hozier, The Strokes, Florence + the Machine and The 1975 announced as headliners for Electric Picnic
    25,400  23
    2
    		Colin Farrell told Ellen that he 'doesn't want to limit' his son, but is unsure if he'll ever drive
    8,217  1
    3
    		Vogue Williams' feeling of 'absolute fear' will resonate with countless anxiety sufferers
    4,816  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    LEO VARADKAR
    Leo Varadkar's partner to attend breakfast meeting at house of US vice president Mike Pence
    Leo Varadkar's partner to attend breakfast meeting at house of US vice president Mike Pence
    Varadkar says in uncertain time of Brexit, 'friends' in the United States are needed 'more than ever'
    Leo Varadkar says those that wanted Brexit 'have been chasing unicorns for a long time'
    BOEING
    Norwegian to operate Dreamliner from Dublin following suspension of Boeing 737 MAX
    Norwegian to operate Dreamliner from Dublin following suspension of Boeing 737 MAX
    US says 'no basis' to ban Boeing 737 Max jets despite Ireland and rest of EU grounding planes
    UK bans all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its airspace following Ethiopia Airlines crash
    SIX NATIONS
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Six Nations considering whopping £500m offer from investors CVC
    England centre Tuilagi turns down Racing move to extend stay at Leicester
    HOUSE OF COMMONS
    British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    As It Happened: MPs rule out no-deal Brexit in any circumstances after muddled House of Commons vote
    'Croaky Horror Show': How Britain's newspapers are covering the latest Brexit defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie