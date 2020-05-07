This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Harris says he wants 'all-island approach' to new contact tracing app

The HSE is aiming to release its contact tracing app by the end of this month.

By Press Association Thursday 7 May 2020, 7:23 PM
File photo
Image: Luciana Guerra via PA Images
Image: Luciana Guerra via PA Images

A CONTACT TRACING app may be made available to people living in Northern Ireland as part of an all-island approach to tackling Covid-19, Health Minister Simon Harris has said.

Harris was asked in the Dáil today if the contact tracing app would be made available on Apple iTunes so people in the region could use it.

The HSE is aiming to release its contact tracing app, to help identify close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19, by the end of this month.

The app will only be available on smartphones and will use Bluetooth technology.

He said: “This app will be very much complementary to what the chief medical officer has described as shoe leather, ie the ongoing work in relation to contact tracing.

“Some countries have used this app to replace the more traditional route of contact tracing.

It is my intention that it would, of course, be available to residents in Northern Ireland through the UK Apple Store.

07.05.20 Number of people infected by a confirmed case of Covid-19 has fallen again

“I will come back about the ways in which we can make that happen and we are having conversations with colleagues in relation to an all-island approach, of which this is one element.”

He said he had had a number of engagements with the Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann and the First and Deputy First Minister about the approach being taken in recent weeks.

“We want an all-island approach and we are working very hard to do that,” he said.

