Plans lodged to demolish Greenvale Hotel where three teenagers died in a crush

Plans were submitted on Tuesday to demolish the hotel and build five houses on the site.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 10:47 PM
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

A PLANNING APPLICATION has been lodged to demolish the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, where three teenagers died in a crush on St Patrick’s Day.

Morgan Barnard (17), Lauren Bullock (17) and Connor Currie (16) were killed in a queue for a disco at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patrick’s Day.

More than 630 young people were in or near the queue when the tragedy occurred, the police previously confirmed.

Morgan’s parents Jimmy Bradley and Maria Barnard have said questions need to be answered about how police handled the situation.

Plans were submitted on Tuesday to demolish the hotel and build five houses on the site. 

In a statement to the BBC, owner Michael McElhatton confirmed an application has been made.

“There are no immediate plans for a change of use of the premises which will continue with its current operations for the foreseeable future,” he said.

He didn’t comment further. 

