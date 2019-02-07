This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song

David Lewis Smith claims the One Direction release Night Changes infringes his musical work.

By Aodhan O Faolain Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 5:54 PM
1 hour ago 5,835 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4482578
One Direction
Image: Yui Mok via PA Images
One Direction
One Direction
Image: Yui Mok via PA Images

A SINGER SONGWRITER’S damages claim against parties including all five original members of boy band One Direction for alleged copyright infringement has been mentioned before the High Court.

The action has been brought by David Lewis Smith, who claims the One Direction release Night Changes infringes his musical work.

As a result of the alleged infringement the plaintiff, represented by Smyth & Son solicitors of Drogheda seeks various reliefs including damages.

As well as the four current members of the band Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, the proceedings are also against Zain Malik who left One Direction in 2015.

The claim is also against parties including UK songwriter Jamie Scott and US songwriters Julian Bunetta and John Ryan who wrote and produced Night Changes.

Other defendants include Simco, the production company behind The X Factor; Big Deal Music, a publishing company that in 2013 Ryan allegedly signed a contract with; Universal Music Publishing; EMI Music Publishing and Sony Music Entertainment UK Ltd.

The defendants, who are represented by Gleeson, McGrath, Baldwin Solicitors and Matheson Solicitors all deny the plaintiff’s claims.

The song Night Changes was released by One Direction in 2014 and featured on their fourth studio album Four.

Today, at the High Court a pretrial motion in the case was listed before Justice Leonie Reynolds.

Lawyers for the plaintiff are seeking various discovery orders against the majority of the defendants, except Simco and Sony Music Entertainment.

They want to be furnished with all documents relating to the composition and writing of sources for the song Night Changes, including documents relating to any earlier and separate drafts of the song.

Orders for discovery are also being sought in relation to documents connected with the sound recording of Night Changes, including alternative versions of sound recordings of the song.

In addition, all documents relating to the performance, sale, recording, distribution, publication and downloads of Night Changes from its initial release and publication are sought.

Further, an order for discovery is being sought against all documents relating to the worldwide earnings of Night Changes or any album is being sought from US-based defendant Big Deal Music, by Smith’s lawyers.

The matter will return before the court in early March.

None of the parties involved in the action were present in court.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Erik to hit with 'damaging gusts' of up to 130 km/h
    110,823  20
    2
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    91,116  55
    3
    		'The law is the law': Rotunda maternity hospital told to offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11
    58,512  82
    Fora
    1
    		Executive assistants' salaries have shot up because too few aides have 'global' skills
    400  0
    2
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    259  0
    3
    		Shannon had the worst punctuality record of Ireland's main airports last year
    153  0
    The42
    1
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    39,422  121
    2
    		Henshaw a late injury withdrawal as Schmidt names Ireland team for Scotland
    35,848  57
    3
    		'I have tried several times but he is a very busy man' - Croke Park chief's efforts to contact Gavin
    25,524  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's how Operation Transformation viewers reacted to Leo Varadkar learning his metabolic age
    6,006  2
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    2,880  0
    3
    		There have been many awful takes on the Liam Neeson situation, but Michelle Rodriguez's might just be the worst
    2,238  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Nurse tells murder trial man had knife 'embedded' in chest with handle 'snapped off'
    Nurse tells murder trial man had knife 'embedded' in chest with handle 'snapped off'
    Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    HSE
    Government accused of delivering budget 'under false pretences' and knowing of children's hospital overrun
    Government accused of delivering budget 'under false pretences' and knowing of children's hospital overrun
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    Ambulance staff announce three more days of strike action
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find man who has been missing since Tuesday
    Appeal to find man who has been missing since Tuesday
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    COURT
    Woman who alleges being accused of stealing €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores settles defamation case
    Woman who alleges being accused of stealing €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores settles defamation case
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie