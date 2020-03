The scene of the collapse early this morning, Source: Twitter/CorkCityFire

WASHINGTON STREET IN Cork is closed to traffic this morning after a partial building collapse in the city.

Cork City Fire Brigade crews from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane attended the scene in the early hours of this morning.

Several fire crews attended the scene,. Source: Twitter/CorkCityFire

There are no reports of any injuries from the incident.

Fire officers had urged people to avoid the area and road remains closed this morning.

AA Roadwatch reports that the road is closed due to “an unsafe building”.