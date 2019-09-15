Man (20s) charged over series of Cork burglaries

THE MAN IN his 20s was due to appear before in court this afternoon, charged with a spate of burglaries in Cork.

He’d been arrested on Thursday following the robberies in the Rochestown area.

Gardaí had been alerted to the burglaries at around 3pm that afternoon.

The individual who’s been charged was arrested at approximately 6.40pm later that evening.

A special sitting of Cork City District Court was due to take place at 1.30pm after he was charged.

