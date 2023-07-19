Firefighters battle apartment blaze in Ballincollig, Co Cork

FIREFIGHTERS IN CORK are battling a blaze at an apartment in Classes Lake, Ballincollig just west of Cork City, where one resident is being treating by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

Drivers have been advised to exercise caution while passing through the area as smoke from the fire may impact visibility on the roads.

Cork City Fire Brigade wrote in a tweet this evening that crews from its Anglesea Street station are “currently dealing with a well developed apartment fire in Classes Lake, Ballincollig.”

Cork Safety Alerts also tweeted saying:

“Emergency services are currently dealing with a house fire in the Classis Lake area of Ovens/Ballincollig. Take care as smoke may impede visibility as a result in the area.”

