Man charged in relation to robbery of wheelchair user

The robbery took place earlier this week.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 18 Sep 2020, 9:19 AM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
A MAN HAS been charged in relation to a robbery in Cork city earlier this week. 

The robbery, which took place on Monday before 4pm, saw a man in a wheelchair pushed to the ground on Gravel Lane, before having his wallet stolen.

Following the incident, gardaí searched the area but didn’t immediately make any arrests. 

An investigation by detectives based in Bridewell Garda Station led to a house being searched yesterday in Cork and a man being arrested. 

The man, who is in his 40s, will appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am. 

Comments have been closed for legal reasons

