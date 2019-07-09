Woman arrested in connection with Santina Cawley death released without charge

Two-year-old Santina Crawley was rushed to hospital on Friday morning.

THE WOMAN ARRESTED in connection with the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley has been released without charge.

The two-year-old was found critically injured at an apartment block in Cork city last Friday.

A Gardaí spokesperson confirmed that the woman, who is in her 30s, was released today without charge after being arrested on Monday.

She had been held for questioning in Gurranabraher garda station on the northside of Cork city.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing, the Gardaí spokesperson said.

Santina was rushed to Cork University Hospital shortly after 5am last Friday having sustained bone fractures and a serious head injury.

Efforts were made to stabilise Santina in hospital but she died at around 9.20am last Friday. A postmortem was undertaken on Santina’s body by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Gardaí had been called to the apartment complex in Elderwood in the early hours of Friday morning following reports of noise.

However, when they arrived on site there was no disturbance or excessive volume.

The alarm was raised after a man knocked on neighbour’s door shouting that his baby girl was dead.