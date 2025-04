Cork 4-27

Tipperary 0-24

CORK AGAIN CLAIMED a comfortable victory on home soil against Tipperary, this Munster championship opener following the recent league final success.

Yet this was a game was coloured by an explosive start, Tipperary dramatically reduced to 14 men at the start as their young attacking star Darragh McCarthy was shown a red card for an off-the-ball hit on Cork defender Sean O’Donoguhe before throw-in.

Cork exploited the advantage and just like the league final three weeks ago, bagged a trio of first-half goals. Tim O’Mahony expertly finished after five minutes, when he was fed in space by Brian Hayes.

O’Mahony turned provider in the 12th minute, delivering along the left wing to Patrick Horgan who cut inside and found the net from a tight angle. The third goal arrived at the close of the first quarter, Hayes and Darragh Fitzgibbon creating the opening, and Alan Connolly showing the opportunism to raise the green flag.

Cork were in commad at the break, ahead 3-13 to 0-12, but had lost Rob Downey to injury and Tipperary kept battling with Jason Forde scoring eight first-half points.

The second half unfolded along predictable lines, Declan Dalton crashing home Cork’s fourth goal, as they claimed their first victory of the Munster round-robin system.

Tim O'Mahony scores Cork's first-half goal. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 1-9 (0-6f), Declan Dalton 1-6 (0-2f), Séamus Harnedy 0-5, Alan Connolly 1-0, Tim O’Mahony 1-0, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-2, Brian Hayes 0-2, Robbie O’Flynn 0-2, Tommy O’Connell 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-15 (0-12f), Jake Morris 0-3, Willie Connors 0-2, Eoghan Connolly 0-1, Craig Morgan 0-1, Darragh Stakelum 0-1, Andrew Ormond 0-1,

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 12. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

17. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), 11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 9. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

