'Very disappointing': Cork to Santander ferry route to cease operating

THE PORT OF Cork has said the decision from a ferry operator to cease its Cork to Santander route is “very disappointing”.

Brittany Ferries announced yesterday it was moving its Ireland/Spain sailings to Rosslare Europort with the first sailing due to take place on 28 February.

The new Spanish arrival port will be Bilbao.

“This was not a decision we took lightly and follows extensive consultation with our freight customers who sought better road connections and reduced driving distances,” said Christophe Mathieu, Brittany Ferries CEO.

Mathieu said that freight numbers, which are key to the route, “were not sufficiently robust”.

He added the company reiterated its commitment to the Cork-Roscoff route.

All customers already booked on affected sailings from Cork will be given the option to transfer their booking to sailing between Rosslare and Bilbao/Roscoff.

In a statement, the Port of Cork said: “This surprising decision by Brittany Ferries is very disappointing, however we will continue to pursue other options for linking Cork and Northern Spain.”

It added it remained supportive of the company and it will continue to facilitate their weekly service from Cork to Roscoff that is due to recommence in March 2020.