Tuesday 29 October, 2019
Two men to appear in court over alleged aggravated burglary in Cork

The burglary took place in Togher on 27 October.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 10:30 AM
Cork Court Office.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

TWO MEN HAVE been charged following an aggravated burglary in Cork. 

The men, both in their late 20s, were arrested following an alleged aggravated burglary on Cherry Tree Road, Togher on Sunday. 

They have since been charged and will appear before Cork City District Court this morning. 

It was shortly after 3am when Gardaí received a report that two men had entered a house on the Cherry Tree Road. 

Gardaí said that the two men allegedly assaulted a man inside the house who was in his 20s. The man had to be brought to Cork University Hospital and was treated for an apparent stab wound. 

He has since left hospital.

The two men were detained at Togher and Bridewell Garda stations after being arrested over the weekend. 

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

