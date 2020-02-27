This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 February, 2020
Cork to get new 24 storey tower in 201-unit rental development

Permission for the development has been granted by An Bord Pleanála.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 3:18 PM
Source: Penrose Dock/Vimeo

AN BORD PLEANÁLA has granted permission for a major construction project in Cork city that will see 201 rental apartments built in a development ranging in height from 8 to 24 storeys.

The development will be built on the site of Carey Tool Hire and the former Sextant Bar on Albert Quay.

As well as the homes and amenities for residents such as a library and games room, it is planned that the development will contain a ground floor café and public plaza.

The plan will also see a roof garden created for the residents that will be designed with a 1.6 metre high glazed balustrade to help protect people from the elements. 

The apartments in the development will will consist of 93 one-bedroomed units, 104 two-bedroomed units and four three-bedroomed units.

PastedImage-28460 Source: Albert Quay Build to Rent

The developer behind the project is Progressive Commercial Construction Ltd. 

It its decision to delivered yesterday, An Bord Pleanála granted permission subject to 31 different conditions. Among them are that the developer will pay a contribution to the Cork Suburban Rail Project. 

The development will also require the complete demolition of the Sextant pub and another condition attached to the permission is that a written and visual record of the pub be kept. 

