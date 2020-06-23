This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 23 June, 2020
Coronavirus: three deaths and 10 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by the Department this evening.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 5:46 PM
By Conor McCrave Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 5:46 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has confirmed that a further three patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are 10 new cases of the disease in Ireland.

The figures were released by the Department this evening. 

It means that a total of 1,720 people have died with the disease in this country and that there has been 25,391 cases.

The Department said the HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight on Monday, 404,989 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 18,368 tests were carried out and of those, some 97 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

At present, there are 12 cases in ICU and 40 confirmed cases in hospital overall. 

In a statment, CMO Dr Tony Holohan said; “While we now have a robust testing system in place, the success of this system is dependent on people isolating and coming forward to their GP as soon as they experience symptoms.

“Cough, fever, shortness of breath, change in smell or taste, flu-like symptoms should be treated as Covid-19 until a GP assessment or test deems otherwise.”

The government has indicated Ireland is on track to move into Phase 3 of the roadmap for easing restrictions from 29 June.

Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

