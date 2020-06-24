Coronavirus: Six deaths and five new cases confirmed in Ireland

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has confirmed that a further six patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are five new cases of the disease in Ireland.

The figures were released by the Department this evening.

It means that a total of 1,726 people have died with the disease in this country and that there has been 25,396 cases.

The Department said the HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight on Sunday, some 92% of all confirmed cases to date are estimated to have recovered from Covid-19.

CMO Dr Tony Holohan said: “Through our collective action, we have moved in the right direction in our fight against widespread community transmission of Covid-19. As we go forward, the behaviour and progression of this disease is in all of our hands.

“Every single one of us today has the ability to reduce the impact the virus might have on our most vulnerable and those at risk. You can do this by keeping a physical distance from others or wearing a face covering when in busy public places like shops and public transport, and by continuing to keep your number of daily contacts as low as possible.”