This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 16 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus has forced some councils to take a new approach to local democracy

Some are sitting, some aren’t – how are councils in Dublin responding to Covid-19?

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 16 May 2020, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,840 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5097837
A member of the Garda Traffic Corps outside Dublin City Hall.
Image: RollingNews.ie
A member of the Garda Traffic Corps outside Dublin City Hall.
A member of the Garda Traffic Corps outside Dublin City Hall.
Image: RollingNews.ie

COUNCILLORS ACROSS THE country, like other workers, are struggling to fully adapt to the new realities of Covid-19. 

Elected representatives around the world have been trying to solve the obvious issues of packed parliaments during a pandemic, all with varying degrees of success. 

In the UK, the House of Commons have effectively utilised Zoom, while in Germany quorum for meetings of the Bundestag was cut to a quarter. 

In Ireland, the Dáil – apparently bound by a strictly literal constitutional spin on the word “place” – has remained sitting, albeit in a more socially distanced form and with fewer members. 

Local councils, in contrast, have found themselves taking diverging approaches to local democracy in a national epidemic, particularly in Dublin. 

Dublin City Council, which typically holds a monthly meeting of councillors in City Hall, decided to switch to Dublin Castle to ensure a reduced number of councillors could sit safely. 

Legal advice, a spokesperson for Dublin City Council told TheJournal.ie, stated that it was not possible for the full council to meet remotely – thus necessitating some kind of physical meeting that just about met quorum. 

What followed on 11 May was a perfectly normal – if abridged – monthly council meeting in one of the large rooms inside Dublin Castle. 

Seventeen councillors, representing all the various parties and groups, were in attendance alongside the Lord Mayor. 

Green Party councillor Lawrence Hemmings told TheJournal.ie that the system had worked “quite well”.

Some local area committees are also meeting virtually and Hemmings suggested that, in the short-term, the new approach was a success. 

However, he said that he wasn’t sure a socially-distanced system could cope with with more contentious, complex debates. 

“People would definitely want their voice heard and to represent their views and values,” he said. 

To many councillors, not being able to attend a meeting and make a case for their local area would, he said, be frustrating. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Putting pressure on two or three representatives of your group would be hard,” Hemmings suggested. 

Other councils are taking different approaches. While Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council sat on 11 May with 13 members, Fingal County Council did not hold a meeting in April, citing public health guidelines. 

A spokeperson for Fingal Counity Council said that on Monday a “virtual governance and oversight meeting of Fingal councillors was held” in which councillors discussed finance, business and housing supply and the impact of Covid-19. 

While councillors are considering a return to in-person meetings in June, no decision has yet been made. 

In the long-term, can parliaments and council meetings work with limited sittings? Possibly, it seems. But it does mean that the productive rough and tumble of local debate will be lost – some say, for the worse. 

“When it comes to contentious stuff, I think it would be quite difficult,” says Hemmings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie