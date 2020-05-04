Coronavirus: 16 deaths and 266 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 16 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

In a statement, the Department of Health said that a further 266 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 21,772.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,319.

Latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that 58% of confirmed cases are female, while 42% are male.

The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years.

So far, 13% of cases have been hospitalised, while 364 cases have been admitted to ICU.

A total of 6,211 cases are associated with healthcare workers. Dublin continues to have the highest total number of cases, with 10,561 cases of the virus confirmed in the capital.

Kildare, with 1,268 cases, is the worst-hit part of the country after Dublin. Cork currently has 1,175 cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases where the source of the transmission is known, community transmission makes up 63%, while close contacts account for 34%. Travel abroad counts for 3%.

In recent days discussion has centred on the government’s road map out of the pandemic after a plan for the coming weeks and months was announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday.

Earlier today, GPs have expressed concerns about a drop in patients with “persistent” symptoms booking consultations, saying that it that may lead to a “tsunami” of non-Covid-19 illnesses.

From tomorrow, there will be some changes to the coronavirus restrictions imposed in March, with people allowed to exercise up to 5km from home and cocooners able to leave their homes for exercise as long as they avoid all contact with other people.