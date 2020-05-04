This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 4 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: 16 deaths and 266 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures in a statement this evening.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 4 May 2020, 5:23 PM
54 minutes ago 45,924 Views 74 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5091204
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan speaking to reporters on Friday.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan speaking to reporters on Friday.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan speaking to reporters on Friday.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 16 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening. 

In a statement, the Department of Health said that a further 266 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 21,772. 

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,319. 

Latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that 58% of confirmed cases are female, while 42% are male. 

The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years. 

So far, 13% of cases have been hospitalised, while 364 cases have been admitted to ICU. 

A total of 6,211 cases are associated with healthcare workers. Dublin continues to have the highest total number of cases, with 10,561 cases of the virus confirmed in the capital. 

Kildare, with 1,268 cases, is the worst-hit part of the country after Dublin. Cork currently has 1,175 cases of Covid-19. 

Related Read

04.05.20 Simon Harris defends Irish-based American pharmaceuticals following Trump criticism

Of the cases where the source of the transmission is known, community transmission makes up 63%, while close contacts account for 34%. Travel abroad counts for 3%. 

In recent days discussion has centred on the government’s road map out of the pandemic after a plan for the coming weeks and months was announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday.

Earlier today, GPs have expressed concerns about a drop in patients with “persistent” symptoms booking consultations, saying that it that may lead to a “tsunami” of non-Covid-19 illnesses.

From tomorrow, there will be some changes to the coronavirus restrictions imposed in March, with people allowed to exercise up to 5km from home and cocooners able to leave their homes for exercise as long as they avoid all contact with other people. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (74)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie