Sunday 3 May, 2020
Coronavirus: 19 deaths and 330 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures in a statement this evening.

By Sean Murray Sunday 3 May 2020, 5:03 PM
File photo. Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 19 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 330 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 21,506.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,303.

58% of the newly confirmed cases were female and 42% were male. The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years old. 

2,825 (13%) cases have been hospitalised in total and 363 of these patients have been admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU). 

6,068 of all cases are associated with healthcare workers. Dublin continues to have the highest total number of cases with 49% or 10,406 cases. 

As a result of validation of data at the HPSC, two deaths have been de-notified as Covid-19 related and the figure of 1,303 reflects this. 

The latest figures come as fresh tensions have emerged among government ministers and top civil servants about how best to reopen the country.

Yesterday, Minister for Business Heather Humphreys said the process to reopen businesses could accelerate at a rate faster than indicated in the government’s “roadmap” which was published on Friday.

During the week, ministers pushed back against chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and called for further easing of restrictions. 

As it stands, the current measures in place limiting movement and urging most people to remain at home with a few exceptions will remain until 18 May.

It is believed questions are also being raised about the roadmap by some top civil servants who believe it could do serious and irreversible damage to the economy that Ireland won’t come back from.

With reporting from Christina Finn and Orla Dwyer 

