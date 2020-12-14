#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 14 December 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Two deaths and 264 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The National Public Health Emergency Team announced the figures this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 14 Dec 2020, 5:42 PM
59 minutes ago 24,365 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5299343
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has reported 264 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further two people with Covid-19 have died in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 2,126, with a total of 76,449 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate is an average of 83.4 cases per 100,000, which is still the lowest rate in the EU. Today, twelve counties have incidence rates higher than the national average of 83.4.

As of 2pm today, 215 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 128 are men, and 134 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 79 in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Wexford and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

Cases counties

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that there is usually a drop in figures on Monday and Tuesday after the weekend, and so “it wouldn’t be unusual” to associate the drop in the number of cases with this.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said last week that it was likely that there would be an increase in Covid-19 cases in January, but that the decision to re-impose restrictions wouldn’t be taken lightly.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that if a Covid-19 vaccine is approved by the European Medicines Agency on 29 December, there will be “limited volumes” of supply available in Ireland in January and February, but that “bigger volumes” would come in March, April and May.

The head of the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) said at this evening’s briefing that there would be “no lowering of the bar” in the process of assessing the approval for a Covid-19 vaccine.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie