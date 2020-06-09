Coronavirus: 9 deaths and 9 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further 9 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that a further 9 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed here.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,215, while the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,691.

According to additional data provided by the department, there is currently a total of 110 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital.

Of these, 35 cases are currently being treated in intensive care.

As of midnight on Monday, 367,780 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in Ireland, including 19,364 in the last week. 185 of those tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1%.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that although the figures continued to be comparatively low, Ireland still had not eliminated the virus.

“While today we report nine new cases and the situation continues to improve in both Ireland and across Europe, the World Health Organisation has noted that now is not the time to ‘take the foot off the pedal’,” he said.