Coronavirus: 2,549 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 29 Oct 2021, 5:52 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,549 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 481 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 97 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 2,605 new cases of Covid-19, 487 people with the virus in hospital and 99 in ICU. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said on Wednesday that there had been 67 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,436.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

“Today we are reporting a high number of cases across the entire population, with the highest incidence amongst 5 to 12-year-olds. While the Covid-19 vaccines give high protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death, the way to break transmission is by following all aspects of the public health advice.

“This weekend, you can enjoy your favourite Halloween activities safely by taking some simple precautions:

“If you are having visitors over, provide hand sanitiser, open windows and try to ensure people can spread out and keep their distance from one another – avoid crowded parties.

“For trick-or-treaters, give out treats outdoors if possible. Wash or sanitise hands frequently, and before eating or handling treats.

“Neither children nor adults should go trick-or-treating or meet up with others if they have any symptoms of Covid-19, even if symptoms are minor – instead, please isolate and get a test.”

