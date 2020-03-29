Republic records highest daily death toll, Northern Ireland restricts movement: Today's Covid-19 main points

IRELAND RECORDED ITS highest daily death toll in the coronavirus outbreak yesterday after 14 people lost their lives in a 24 hour period.

A further 294 cases of Covid-19 were also confirmed yesterday evening, bringing the total number of cases here to 2,415.

All 14 new deaths confirmed yesterday are located in the east of the country. The median age of these deaths is 81.

In Northern Ireland, the Executive announced sweeping new powers last night to combat the spread of Covid-19. Similar to measures announced in the Republic on Friday, the new regulations will restrict movement.

Penalties ranging from fixed penalty notices to fines of up to £5,000 are being introduced to enforce the new powers.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

In Northern Ireland, 49 more coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday bringing the total number of cases to 324. The death toll stands at 15.

New measures prohibiting people from leaving their homes without a reasonable excuse kicked in last night in Northern Ireland.

A man who spat at gardaí and claimed he had coronavirus is to appear before the courts in Cork this afternoon.

A new opinion poll has put Fine Gael out in front as the party with the most support among members of the public as the Government continues to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus emergency in Ireland.

The Aer Lingus plane sent to China to collect €20 million worth of personal protective equipment for Irish healthcare workers is due to return this evening.

Specsavers has suspended all routine testing for the foreseeable future and is now providing emergency care and delivery only. Customers are asked to contact their local Specsavers store by phone Monday to Friday between 10am to 2pm.

