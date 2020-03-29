This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 29 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Republic records highest daily death toll, Northern Ireland restricts movement: Today's Covid-19 main points

The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland is now 2,415.

By Adam Daly Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 11:22 AM
32 minutes ago 15,607 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5061125
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

IRELAND RECORDED ITS highest daily death toll in the coronavirus outbreak yesterday after 14 people lost their lives in a 24 hour period.

A further 294 cases of Covid-19 were also confirmed yesterday evening, bringing the total number of cases here to 2,415. 

All 14 new deaths confirmed yesterday are located in the east of the country. The median age of these deaths is 81. 

In Northern Ireland, the Executive announced sweeping new powers last night to combat the spread of Covid-19. Similar to measures announced in the Republic on Friday, the new regulations will restrict movement.

Penalties ranging from fixed penalty notices to fines of up to £5,000 are being introduced to enforce the new powers.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • Another 294 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland and 14 more people with the disease died, health officials confirmed yesterday evening. 
  • In Northern Ireland, 49 more coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday bringing the total number of cases to 324. The death toll stands at 15. 
  • New measures prohibiting people from leaving their homes without a reasonable excuse kicked in last night in Northern Ireland. 
  • A man who spat at gardaí and claimed he had coronavirus is to appear before the courts in Cork this afternoon. 
  • A new opinion poll has put Fine Gael out in front as the party with the most support among members of the public as the Government continues to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus emergency in Ireland. 
  • The Aer Lingus plane sent to China to collect €20 million worth of personal protective equipment for Irish healthcare workers is due to return this evening.
  • Specsavers has suspended all routine testing for the foreseeable future and is now providing emergency care and delivery only. Customers are asked to contact their local Specsavers store by phone Monday to Friday between 10am to 2pm. 

Here are the main international points:

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent a letter to every household in Britain telling residents “things will get worse before they get better” and urging residents to stay at home.
  • Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said there was “communication confusion” after the UK government missed the deadline to join an EU scheme to get extra ventilators. It comes after the official spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week said the UK had decided against joining the EU’s procurement scheme, as the UK is no longer a member of the EU.
  • US President Donald Trump has rolled back on proposals to order a quarantine for the coronavirus “hotspots” of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie