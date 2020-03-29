'Wheels up' for rescue flight carrying Irish citizens who were stranded in Peru

A REPATRIATION FLIGHT from Peru carrying more than 100 Irish citizen is now in the air.

Irish citizens who were visiting the country became stranded in Peru after it announced it would shut all air, land and sea borders.

The announcement was made with very little notice almost two weeks ago, leaving tourists with virtually no time to fly out. The lockdown in Peru is very strict, with a nighttime curfew in place.

Following a call between Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and the Peruvian Foreign Minister Néstor Bardales, diplomatic clearance was given for a repatriation flight.

Tonight Coveney confirmed ‘wheels up’ for the rescue flight, with more than 100 Irish people and their families on board.

Rescue flight - Wheels-up in Lima for 100+ Irish & family, work continues to get all remaining citizens home. Great job @dfatirl . Thanks to everyone for their patience. Pleased to also help people from 13 other EU countries, incl. urgent priority repatriations. #IrishinPeru pic.twitter.com/XcxsG2Wper — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 29, 2020 Source: Simon Coveney /Twitter

He said work continues to get all remaining citizens home. It is understood a small number of Irish citizens did not make this flight from Lima, but they will travel with the UK rescue flight tomorrow.

“Thanks to everyone for their patience,” Coveney said. “Pleased to also help people from 13 other EU countries, including urgent priority repatriations”.

There are around 2,000 Irish citizens stranded in 86 countries across the world, as countries close their borders and airlines ground their flights.