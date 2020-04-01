17 more Irish deaths as UN says world faces most challenging crisis since WW2: Today's Covid-19 main points

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan speaking at last night's Department of Health press briefing

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan speaking at last night's Department of Health press briefing

LAST NIGHT, HEALTH officials confirmed that there are a further 325 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

Another 17 people are also confirmed to have died from the coronavirus.

It brings to 71 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland; the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 3,235.

Internationally, US President Donald Trump has warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” amid White House projections of between 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths in the US even if social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Gardaí around the country are urging people to beware of a significant increase in the number of con-artists attempting to use the coronavirus crisis to scam money from unsuspecting members of the public.

Several thousand Irish people would return home from Canada in the coming days, as the Irish government warns those on short-term visas to book flights as soon as possible.

The Justice Department has said that more than 650 new beds have been made available for those in Direct Provision during the Covid-19 crisis.

Here are the main Covid-19 points from abroad: