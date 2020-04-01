17 more Irish deaths as UN says world faces most challenging crisis since WW2: Today's Covid-19 main points

LAST NIGHT, HEALTH officials confirmed that there are a further 325 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.
Another 17 people are also confirmed to have died from the coronavirus.
It brings to 71 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland; the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 3,235.
Internationally, US President Donald Trump has warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” amid White House projections of between 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths in the US even if social distancing guidelines are maintained.
Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- 17 more deaths and a further 325 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland last night.
- Gardaí around the country are urging people to beware of a significant increase in the number of con-artists attempting to use the coronavirus crisis to scam money from unsuspecting members of the public.
- Several thousand Irish people would return home from Canada in the coming days, as the Irish government warns those on short-term visas to book flights as soon as possible.
- The Justice Department has said that more than 650 new beds have been made available for those in Direct Provision during the Covid-19 crisis.
Here are the main Covid-19 points from abroad:
- Donald Trump has warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” amid White House projections of between 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths in the US.
- The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US has surged passed 4,000, higher than the toll in China.
- China’s decision to lock down the city of Wuhan may have prevented more than 700,000 new cases by delaying the spread of the virus, researchers have said.
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres has warned that the world faces the most challenging crisis since World War II.
- A senior Saudi official has said that Muslims intending to travel to Islam’s holiest sites to perform the hajj should delay making plans this year due to the pandemic.
