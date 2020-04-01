This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
17 more Irish deaths as UN says world faces most challenging crisis since WW2: Today's Covid-19 main points

Health officials confirmed last night that another 17 people have died from the virus in the Republic of Ireland.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 8:14 AM
22 minutes ago 4,208 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5063359
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan speaking at last night's Department of Health press briefing
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan speaking at last night's Department of Health press briefing
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan speaking at last night's Department of Health press briefing
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

LAST NIGHT, HEALTH officials confirmed that there are a further 325 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland. 

Another 17 people are also confirmed to have died from the coronavirus.

It brings to 71 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland; the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 3,235. 

Internationally, US President Donald Trump has warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” amid White House projections of between 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths in the US even if social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • 17 more deaths and a further 325 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland last night
  • Gardaí around the country are urging people to beware of a significant increase in the number of con-artists attempting to use the coronavirus crisis to scam money from unsuspecting members of the public. 
  • Several thousand Irish people would return home from Canada in the coming days, as the Irish government warns those on short-term visas to book flights as soon as possible. 
  • The Justice Department has said that more than 650 new beds have been made available for those in Direct Provision during the Covid-19 crisis.

Here are the main Covid-19 points from abroad:

  • Donald Trump has warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” amid White House projections of between 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths in the US.
  • The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US has surged passed 4,000, higher than the toll in China. 
  • China’s decision to lock down the city of Wuhan may have prevented more than 700,000 new cases by delaying the spread of the virus, researchers have said. 
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres has warned that the world faces the most challenging crisis since World War II. 
  • A senior Saudi official has said that Muslims intending to travel to Islam’s holiest sites to perform the hajj should delay making plans this year due to the pandemic.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

