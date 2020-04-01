Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan in hospital for tests unrelated to Covid-19

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Tony Holohan is in hospital for tests unrelated to Covid-19.

Dr Holohan, who has been leading the public health response to the coronavirus crisis, revealed the news to RTÉ and said he was happy for it to be made public in order to allay any concerns.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn is to take over the evening press briefing until Holohan’s expected release from hospital tomorrow.

Holohan had appeared unwell during last night’s briefing at the Department of Health and decided to go to hospital for testing as a precaution.

RTÉ correspondent George Lee, speaking on the News at One, said he had spoken to Holohan directly and that he had appeared his “usual self” on the phone.

The tests, carried out at St James’s Hospital in Dublin, had “come back fine” and Holohan expects to be back at work as early as tomorrow.

The Department of Health said it would not be commenting on Holohan’s health.