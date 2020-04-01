This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan in hospital for tests unrelated to Covid-19

He expects to be out of hospital and back at work as early as tomorrow.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 1:20 PM
1 hour ago 35,666 Views 29 Comments
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Tony Holohan is in hospital for tests unrelated to Covid-19.

Dr Holohan, who has been leading the public health response to the coronavirus crisis, revealed the news to RTÉ and said he was happy for it to be made public in order to allay any concerns.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn is to take over the evening press briefing until Holohan’s expected release from hospital tomorrow.

Holohan had appeared unwell during last night’s briefing at the Department of Health and decided to go to hospital for testing as a precaution.

RTÉ correspondent George Lee, speaking on the News at One, said he had spoken to Holohan directly and that he had appeared his “usual self” on the phone.

The tests, carried out at St James’s Hospital in Dublin, had “come back fine” and Holohan expects to be back at work as early as tomorrow.

The Department of Health said it would not be commenting on Holohan’s health.

