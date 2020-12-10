#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 10 December 2020
Coronavirus: 15 deaths and 310 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed at tonight’s NPHET briefing.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 6:09 PM
File photo. (L to R) Prof Philp Nolan, Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 310 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 15 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 2,117 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland, along with a total of 75,203 confirmed cases. 

Of the cases notified today: 

  • 162 of cases are men and 148 are women.
  • 61% are under 45 years of age.
  • The median age is 39 years old.
  • 80 cases are in Dublin, 27 are in Donegal, 25 are in Louth, 15 are in Kilkenny, 15 are in Waterford, 15 are in Tipperary, 15 are in Meath and the remaining 118 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 202 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. There have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

“Tomorrow marks 14 days to Christmas Day. To ensure the safest possible interaction with your family over Christmas, consider restricting your movements now,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said at this evening’s press briefing at the Department of Health.

“Risk assess the environments you plan to be in over the next two weeks; are they compliant with public health measures? Can you keep a two metre distance? Are people wearing face coverings? Now is the time to make decisions about what interactions are necessary and pose the lowest risk to you, your family and friends over Christmas,” Dr Holohan said.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that “it is important that the encouraging plans for vaccine rollout in 2021 does not distract from the actions we need to take as we face into December 2020″.

“A vaccine will have no positive impact on the trajectory of this disease over the coming weeks and does not give immunity to people over the Christmas period. We must not allow Covid-19 to spread through our communities now, after all the efforts we have made throughout 2020 and how close we are to beginning to vaccinate,” Dr Glynn said.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, has confirmed that the reproduction number is now estimated to be close to 1.0.

“This is a testament to the very large number of people who continue to limit their contacts and follow public health advice,” Nolan said.

“Please be mindful that this remains a very dangerous virus, especially for vulnerable and older persons. We have the know-how and the determination to keep suppressing this disease, to protect our family and friends over Christmas.”

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, said: “As we await final analysis of vaccines by the European Medicines Agency, the FDA analysis of the data around Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has affirmed its efficacy. These are encouraging signs, however, it is important to ensure full EMA approval before vaccine roll out in Ireland.”

With reporting by Sean Murray

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

