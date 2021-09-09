Coronavirus: 1,292 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,292 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today there were 331 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 54 in ICU.
Yesterday, there were 1,545 new cases of Covid-19, 335 people in hospital with the illness and 56 in ICU.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of yesterday, a total of 5,155 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (15)