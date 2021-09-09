Coronavirus: 1,292 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,292 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today there were 331 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 54 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,545 new cases of Covid-19, 335 people in hospital with the illness and 56 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of yesterday, a total of 5,155 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.