Coronavirus: Two deaths and 552 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed 552 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

The total number of cases of the virus in Ireland is now 62,002.

Additionally, the Department of Health has confirmed that two more people have died with the virus. It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have died now stands at 1,915.

Of the cases confirmed today, 63% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 36.

In Dublin, 173 new cases were recorded, with 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 330 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 47 people in ICU – a total of 17 further hospitalisations in the last 24 hours.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is now 253.5.

Earlier, nearly 700 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan indicated that the country is making progress in the fight against Covid-19 but it is too early to ease efforts to suppress the virus.