#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 1 November 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Two deaths and 552 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 4:59 PM
1 hour ago 44,241 Views 118 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5251426
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

Updated 54 minutes ago

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed 552 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

The total number of cases of the virus in Ireland is now 62,002.

Additionally, the Department of Health has confirmed that two more people have died with the virus. It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have died now stands at 1,915.

Of the cases confirmed today, 63% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 36. 

In Dublin, 173 new cases were recorded, with 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 330 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 47 people in ICU – a total of 17 further hospitalisations in the last 24 hours. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is now 253.5. 

Earlier, nearly 700 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan indicated that the country is making progress in the fight against Covid-19 but it is too early to ease efforts to suppress the virus.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (118)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie