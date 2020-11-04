#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 4 November 2020
Coronavirus: Eight deaths and 444 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 5:41 PM
1 hour ago 41,807 Views 46 Comments
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further eight people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,930.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 444 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 63,483.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 208 are men / 235 are women
  • 61% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 158 in Dublin, 48 in Cork, 36 in Galway, 28 in Limerick and 174 cases spread across 19 other counties. 

There are currently 310 Covid patients in hospital and 41 of them are in ICU. There have been 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan reminded the public to continue to observe social distancing and the current restrictions.

“If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you are asked to restrict your movements for 14 days and to attend for your two free Covid-19 tests, one on day zero and one on day seven.

“This is because as an identified close contact, you have come into contact with the virus. It may take some time for this to become apparent, or for you to become infectious.”

“By staying at home for this entire 14 day period, you are helping to stop the spread of this dangerous disease. In following this important guidance, you are helping to bring this virus right back down to where we all need it to be and playing your part in this national effort.”

