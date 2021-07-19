Coronavirus: 1,071 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,071 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
The Department of Health has reported that 101 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 20 people in ICU.
Yesterday, 1,179 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 91 patients with the illness in hospital, 22 of whom are in intensive care.
Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.
Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.
The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “While we continue to enjoy the good weather, we are unfortunately also continuing to see a rise in incidence of disease across all key indicators.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
“Our 14-day incidence is now the highest it’s been since 24 February at 231/100,000. Our five-day average is 1,159 cases per day, the highest it’s been since 2 February.”
He said fully vaccinated people should “enjoy socialising and meeting with other vaccinated people indoors” along with following basic public health measures.
“If you are waiting to be fully vaccinated, then it is best to continue to socialise outdoors. Events like barbecues, meeting in a park or going to the beach can be enjoyed safely once we do our best to minimise the risks of transmission – only meet in small groups, wash or sanitise your hands regularly, don’t share utensils and wear a face mask where appropriate. If you are meeting indoors, ensure that the room is well ventilated.”
He said anyone who experiences symptoms including those of “seasonal cold and flu such as headache, sore throat, runny nose” should stay at home.
“This applies regardless of your vaccination status. Let your close contacts know how you feel, self-isolate and get tested. It can be tempting to defer getting a test but as soon as you experience symptoms, the best way to protect yourself and others is to arrange one straight away.”
Note: The Department of Health initially reported today’s case numbers as 1,017. The actual figure is 1,071 and this has since been corrected in the piece.
COMMENTS (51)