Coronavirus: 1,071 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,071 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 101 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 20 people in ICU.

Yesterday, 1,179 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 91 patients with the illness in hospital, 22 of whom are in intensive care.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “While we continue to enjoy the good weather, we are unfortunately also continuing to see a rise in incidence of disease across all key indicators.

“Our 14-day incidence is now the highest it’s been since 24 February at 231/100,000. Our five-day average is 1,159 cases per day, the highest it’s been since 2 February.”

He said fully vaccinated people should “enjoy socialising and meeting with other vaccinated people indoors” along with following basic public health measures.