Coronavirus: 1,049 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 1,049 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 310 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 66 are in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,209 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Yesterday, 1,459 new cases of the illness were reported. A total of 296 people were in hospital with the illness, including 65 in ICU.