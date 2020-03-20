Restrictions 'likely' to last more than two weeks, 300 new garda recruits: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE CHAIR OF the HSE’s Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group has said that ongoing restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak are “likely” to last beyond 29 March.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, Dr Cillian De Gascun also said that Ireland had not yet seen the impact of social distancing measures announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week.

On the same programme, Professor Sam McConkey, Head of the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons said that Ireland may see up to 2,000 new cases of the disease ever day within ten days.

He suggested the state would “probably need to do things differently” if there wasn’t an improvement in the increase by next week.

Meanwhile, more than 300 new gardaí will be deployed to stations nationwide to help respond to the crisis.

The new recruits will bring the Garda’s numbers to almost 15,000.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Ireland will “likely” have to impose social restrictions beyond 29 March, the head of the HSE’s Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group has warned.

More than 300 new gardaí will be deployed to help respond to the crisis.

191 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Ireland last night, as well as a third death from the illness.

The government has announced plans for a temporary ban on evictions for the duration of the crisis.

Irish citizens stranded abroad due to restrictions implemented as a result of the coronavirus have called on the government to help them return home.

In international coronavirus news: