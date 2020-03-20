This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Restrictions 'likely' to last more than two weeks, 300 new garda recruits: Today's Covid-19 main points

191 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Ireland last night.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 20 Mar 2020, 8:13 AM
18 minutes ago 4,246 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5052153
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE CHAIR OF the HSE’s Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group has said that ongoing restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak are “likely” to last beyond 29 March.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, Dr Cillian De Gascun also said that Ireland had not yet seen the impact of social distancing measures announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week.

On the same programme, Professor Sam McConkey, Head of the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons said that Ireland may see up to 2,000 new cases of the disease ever day within ten days.

He suggested the state would “probably need to do things differently” if there wasn’t an improvement in the increase by next week.

Meanwhile, more than 300 new gardaí will be deployed to stations nationwide to help respond to the crisis.

The new recruits will bring the Garda’s numbers to almost 15,000.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • Ireland will “likely” have to impose social restrictions beyond 29 March, the head of the HSE’s Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group has warned.
  • More than 300 new gardaí will be deployed to help respond to the crisis.
  • 191 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Ireland last night, as well as a third death from the illness.
  • The government has announced plans for a temporary ban on evictions for the duration of the crisis.
  • Irish citizens stranded abroad due to restrictions implemented as a result of the coronavirus have called on the government to help them return home.

In international coronavirus news:

  • California’s governor has ordered people in the most populous US state to stay home.
  • Netflix has said it will temporarily reduce the quality of videos on its platform to ease pressure on internet service providers during the coronavirus outbreak.
  • China has exonerated a doctor who was officially reprimanded for warning about the coronavirus outbreak and later died of the disease.
  • Donald Trump has called off the G7 meeting in the US scheduled for June, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie