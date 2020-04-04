311 new cases in Ireland and New York's death toll rises: Today's Covid-19 main points

Painted social distancing signs on the entrance to Merrion Square in Dublin

Painted social distancing signs on the entrance to Merrion Square in Dublin

A FURTHER 17 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 virus have died in the Republic of Ireland, health officials confirmed this evening.

A further 331 new cases were also confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 4,604.

A total of 1,118 people have been hospitalised due to the illness, representing 28% of the number of confirmed cases. Of those hospitalised, 158 people were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Here are today’s main points:

Another 17 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the death toll here to 137.

here to 137. The number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus has risen by eight to 56. Testing has resulted in 94 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the North to 998.

This afternoon, Minister for Health Simon Harris announced new measures aimed at supporting people in nursing homes during the current crisis after 40 clusters were identified across the country

during the current crisis after 40 clusters were identified across the country The HSE has said that some of the PPE shipped to Ireland to be distributed to healthcare workers “is not appropriate” to use.

shipped to Ireland to be distributed to healthcare workers “is not appropriate” to use. The government has been criticised over a number of new schemes announced yesterday in response to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on artists .

. Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said that the coronavirus “should not be used as an excuse” to stop separated parents seeing their children. He said court orders in relation to child access remain in place.

An online fundraising campaign to bring Irish medical professionals home to join the frontline fight against Covid-19 welcomed its first three arrivals today.

Here are the main Covid-19 points from abroad: