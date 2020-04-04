This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 4 April, 2020
New York's death toll rises by record 630 in 24 hours as China donates 1,000 ventilators

The US state has now recorded 113,704 positive cases.

By AFP Saturday 4 Apr 2020, 6:17 PM
Brooklyn borough of New York: US President Donald Trump said on Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that Americans wear cloth face coverings to protect against Covid-19
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

NEW YORK STATE’S coronavirus toll rose at a devastating pace to 3,565 deaths today, the governor said, up from 2,935 the previous day, the largest 24-hour jump recorded there.

The state has now recorded 113,704 positive cases – 63,306 in New York City, where 2,624 have died – just 6,000 short of hard-hit Italy’s total number of cases. 

In his daily briefing Governor Andrew Cuomo said infections could peak in the state in anywhere from four to 14 days, an ever-moving target that will test the already taxed health system’s capacity to handle a significant influx of sick patients.

“Part of me would like to be at the apex and just let’s do it. But there’s part of me that says it’s good that we’re not at the apex because we’re not yet ready,” the governor said.

He added that the federal government will now staff and equip the overflow hospital at Manhattan’s Javits Center for treatment of those infected with the coronavirus. The facility can take in 2,500 patients.

The state is continuing its hunt for urgently needed ventilators, Cuomo said, before thanking the Chinese government for donating 1,000 of the life-saving devices expected to arrive today.

He also said the state of Oregon would deliver 140 ventilators.

virus-outbreak-new-york This video screengrab, provided by the office of the Governor, shows Andrew Cuomo during today's news conference. Source: AP/PA Images

Cuomo warned that while numbers in New York City were rising at a slower rate the caseload was growing at a concerning pace in neighbouring Long Island.

The governor said 85,000 volunteers – including 22,000 from out of state – had signed up to help in the country’s coronavirus epicentre.

Hours earlier the city had sent a wireless emergency alert to its 8.6 million residents urging licensed healthcare workers to volunteer.

“Anyone who’s not already in this fight, we need you,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, imploring help from “any health care professional: Doctor, nurse, respiratory therapist, you name it.”

The mayor has estimated that the city needs 45,000 more medical personnel to fight the pandemic through April and May.

© – AFP 2020

AFP

