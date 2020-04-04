This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spain confirms 809 more fatalities in 24 hours as death toll reaches over 11,700

The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 11,744, second only to Italy.

By AFP Saturday 4 Apr 2020, 12:13 PM
11 hours ago 23,924 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5066402
Health worker wearing protective suits to protect from coronavirus work at a nursing homes in Madrid, Spain
Image: Manu Fernandez via PA Images
Health worker wearing protective suits to protect from coronavirus work at a nursing homes in Madrid, Spain
Health worker wearing protective suits to protect from coronavirus work at a nursing homes in Madrid, Spain
Image: Manu Fernandez via PA Images

SPAIN HAS RECORDED a second successive daily drop in coronavirus-related deaths with 809 fatalities, official figures have shown. 

The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 11,744, second only to Italy. A record 950 people died on Thursday.

The number of new cases also slowed at 7,026, taking the total to 124,736. 

Recoveries over the last 24 hours stood at 3,706, taking that total to 34,219.

The Madrid region was the worst affected accounting for 40% of the deaths, 4,723, and 29% of the cases at 36,249.

The northeastern region of Catalonia was in second place with 2,508 deaths.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due to decide whether to prolong the emergency measures and confinement declared on 14 March for another two weeks in order to get on top of the outbreak.

In Italy, the death toll has reached 14,681 and is on course to top 15,000 this weekend. 

© – AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

