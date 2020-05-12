NPHET to discuss face masks and Ibec calls for €15 billion business reboot plan: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health confirmed a further 15 deaths from Covid-19 and 139 new cases yesterday.

This continued reduction in cases compared to previous weeks comes as a survey shows 43% of people believe the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland is over.

The latest survey carried out on behalf of the Department of Health has suggested that the remaining 29% of people think the worst is happening now, while 17% of people think it’s coming down the line.

The remaining 12% did not know.

“So we think there is still a challenge for us in getting the message out, in the risk of what people might call a second spike but an increase in cases that causes a challenge for us first of all in terms of public health,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said at yesterday.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today to discuss a range of issues including guidance on the voluntary wearing of face masks. Its advice to government will be announced on Friday.

Business lobby group Ibec has set out a framework for a sustainable future for Irish business, including calls for a €15 billion reboot plan in the first 100 days of a new government.

The special committee on the Covid-19 response will meet for the first time today in Leinster House.

The CEO of the Health and Safety Authority has urged employers to engage with workers about the safest way to return to work if they are required to do so.

The Northern Ireland Executive is today set to publish a five-step plan to emerge from the Covid-19 restrictions.

Transport unions want all public transport passengers to wear a facemask and all frontline transport staff to have their temperatures checked with a laser thermometer before work.

Dublin City Council needs to “cop on” and “think outside the box”, according to the chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), after it emerged that the local authority could reduce the number of seats allowed outside premises.

The president of the Garda Representative Association has described how he was left frustrated by the lack of garda involvement in NPHET.

