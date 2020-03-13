Coronavirus: Advice on how to look after your own wellbeing and that of others during the Covid-19 crisis

OVER THE PAST few weeks, the news and public discussion has been dominated by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that schools, colleges and childcare facilities are to close until 29 March to prevent the spread of the disease. The government also urged employers to allow staff who can in a position to work from home to do so.

As the government and public health authorities in Ireland and around the world are working to contain the virus, the global crisis has created a lot of stress and concern for many people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has now published some mental health considerations for the general public, healthcare workers, and caretakers to bear in mind in regard to Covid-19.

People are being advised to avoid watching, reading or listening to news that causes them to feel anxious or distressed, and to instead seek information mainly to take practical steps to prepare and protect themselves.

WHO is advising that people seek information updates at specific times, once or twice a day.

“The sudden and near-constant stream of news reports about an outbreak can cause anyone to feel worried. Get the facts. Gather information at regular intervals, from WHO websites and local health authority platforms, in order to help you distinguish facts from rumours,” the organisation says.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, psychotherapist Stella O’Malley reiterated the point of stepping away from social media and the news if it is causing anxiety.

O’Malley said people who are feeling anxious could practice deep breathing exercises, yoga or go for walks to help ease their nerves.

In its guidelines, WHO also noted the anxiety that those who have Covid-19 may have.

It is asking the public not to refer to people with the disease as ‘Covid-19 cases’, ‘victims’, ‘Covid-19 families’ or the ‘diseased’.

“They are ‘people who have Covid-19′, ‘people who are being treated for Covid-19′, ‘people who are recovering from Covid-19′, and after recovering their life will go on with their jobs, families and loved ones,” WHO said.

It is also advising the public not to attach Covid-19 to any ethnicity or nationality.

“Covid-19 has and is likely to affect people from many countries, in many geographical locations. Be empathetic to those who got affected, in and from any country, those with the disease have not done anything wrong,” it says.

Healthcare workers

While the general population may be feeling a sense of anxiety as a result of the news and social media, it’s important to bear in mind that healthcare workers may, too, feel stressed as the outbreak worsens.

This is something that WHO has taken note of in its mental health guidelines:

Stress and the feelings associated with it are by no means a reflection that you cannot do your job or that you are weak. Managing your stress and psychosocial wellbeing during this time is as important as managing your physical health.

WHO is recommending that healthcare workers take care of their basic needs and ensure they rest during work or between shifts, eat sufficient and healthy food, engage in physical activity, and stay in contact with friends and family.

“This is a unique and unprecedented scenario for many workers, particularly if they have not been involved in similar responses. Even so, using the strategies that you have used in the past to manage times of stress can benefit you now. The strategies to benefit feelings of stress are the same, even if the scenario is different,” WHO says.

WHO also noted that some healthcare workers may experience avoidance by their family or community due to stigma or fear over Covid-19.

“This can make an already challenging situation far more difficult. If possible, staying connected with your loved ones including through digital methods is one way to maintain contact,” it said.

The organisation is advising healthcare workers to turn to their managers, colleagues and other trusted people as they “might be having similar experiences”.

People in isolation

As education institutions shut down and with many people being asked to work remotely, along with those who are self-isolating, many people will find themselves stuck at home for a number of weeks.

People who find themselves in isolation are being asked by WHO to stay connected and to maintain their social networks in order to look after their mental wellbeing.

“If health authorities have recommended limiting your physical social contact to contain the outbreak, you can stay connected via email, social media, video conference and telephone,” the organisation said.

Both the WHO and Stella O’Malley recommend that people who are in isolation or working from home try to keep a structure to their day.

“You’d be better off structuring your day and putting in a schedule and actually planning each day what you’re going to do, rather than just allowing the days to unfold,” O’Malley told TheJournal.ie.

“Give yourself tasks. You are allowed to walk. The point is you’re self-isolating from people but you can talk to people on screens and you can go out in the air and such,” she said.

Older people

WHO noted that older adults, especially those in isolation and those with cognitive decline/dementia, may become “more anxious, angry, stressed, agitated, and withdrawn during the outbreak”.

O’Malley expressed particular concern over the wellbeing of older people over the coming weeks and months as the outbreak continues.

She said that older people are already very vulnerable and many are now choosing to self-isolate out of precaution. This could lead to a heightened sense of loneliness within the older community.

O’Malley suggested that this could be a good opportunity for older people who aren’t accustomed with the internet and social media to give it a go.

“There is an opportunity for them to get more [accustomed] with online screens, chatting to people online. They might have avoided it until now, maybe these couple of weeks are the days to finally say ‘Ok, I’ll join this famous Facebook that they’ve been talking about forever’,” she said.

WHO is also advising that the public “provide practical and emotional support through families and health professionals”.

Alone, the organisation that supports older people, has this week launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties over the outbreak.

The charity can be contacted on 818 222 024.

Children

As noted above, education institutions were ordered to close yesterday until 29 March. This includes schools and creches.

Earlier this week, play therapist Myriam Clancy from Cork told TheJournal.ie that children have started talking about the coronavirus in therapy sessions.

“With children, it helps to give them very concrete information, tell them that it’s something people are talking about which seems scary but generally it’s not children who are getting it, it affects very old people or those who are already very sick,” she said.

“If they’re still distressed after that information, it’s about allowing them to feel that way. And having a conversation where you tell them you’ve noticed they’re really worried even though it’s not likely to affect a young person and you can see they still feel it’s scary,” Clancy said.

Clancy said it may also help children if they are told of ways of protecting themselves, so they can feel more in control of the situation.

“So you can tell them that scientists have said the best way to prevent any illnesses is to wash your hands and maybe you could make up a song together about washing hands,” she suggested.

“If you’ve had these discussions with the child and you find they’re becoming almost obsessive with the anxiety around this, there could be something deeper there.

“Allow them to express the anxiety, don’t shut it down, but if it continues to be a big issue you should speak to your GP.”

And so, to reiterate the above points, it is normal and acceptable to feel some sense of worry and anxiety over the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Be mindful of those around you and take the above advice into account when looking after your own wellbeing.

If you need to speak to someone, contact:

Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie

Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)

Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18)

Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy