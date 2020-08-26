This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'You are not alone': Melania Trump says president will not stop until Covid-19 vaccine is found

The First Lady offered her sympathies to all those affected by the pandemic.

By Press Association Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 7:01 AM
14 minutes ago 1,416 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5186245
First lady Melania Trump speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House.
Image: Evan Vucci/AP/Press Association Images
First lady Melania Trump speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House.
First lady Melania Trump speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House.
Image: Evan Vucci/AP/Press Association Images

US FIRST LADY Melania Trump offered her sympathies to those affected by coronavirus and sought to portray her husband as an uncompromising leader on the second night of the scaled-down Republican National Convention.

While others at the Republican National Convention spoke about the coronavirus as a challenge successfully conquered, she used her address from the Rose Garden to acknowledge the pain of lives lost and families upended by the pandemic.

“I want you to know you’re not alone,” she said to the tens of thousands of families that have been affected. More than 177,000 Americans have been killed by Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“My husband’s administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone,” she said, speaking to an audience that included the president, vice president and his wife, and her parents.

“Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic,” she added in remarks that were softer in tone than many who spoke before her.

Showing a more forgiving side with millions of voters watching, the president pardoned a reformed felon and oversaw a naturalisation ceremony for several immigrants in the midst of the program.

republican-national-convention-day-2 Karen Pence, United States Vice President Mike Pence, and US President Donald Trump look on as Melania Trump delivers her speech. Source: CNP/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

Trump showed a video of himself signing a pardon for Jon Ponder, a man from Nevada who has founded an organisation that helps prisoners reintegrate into society.

“We live in a nation of second chances,” Ponder said, standing alongside Trump.

Before signing the pardon, Mr Trump aid: “Jon’s life is a beautiful testament to the power of redemption.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Others to speak on the night included Trump’s children Eric and Tiffany, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed the convention from an official overseas trip in Israel.

Pompeo said: “President Trump has put his America First vision into action. It may not have made him popular in every foreign capital, but it’s worked.”

The taped appearance broke with decades of tradition of secretaries of state avoiding the appearance of involving themselves in domestic politics. That his video was filmed in Jerusalem, where he was on an official foreign trip, has raised additional questions of propriety.

With election day just 10 weeks off and early voting beginning much sooner, Trump is under increasing pressure to reshape the contours of the campaign.

But as he struggles to contain the pandemic and the related economic devastation, Republicans have yet to identify a consistent political message arguing for his re-election.

