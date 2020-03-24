Explainer: Here are the payments you're entitled to if your income is impacted by the coronavirus

THE GOVERNMENT TODAY announced a €3.7 billion package to support incomes during the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.

A new unemployment payment for people who lost earnings because of the Covid-19 outbreak had already been announced, but today the level of payment was increased and measures to help employers to maintain their wage payments were also announced.

Here’s what it means:

If you’ve lost your job because of the outbreak:

You are entitled to the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment. This payment has now been increased to €350 per week, for a period of 12 weeks. You can apply for it here.

You will need:

A basic Mygovid account (all you need is an e-mail address and password )

Your personal details

Your bank details (only Irish banks, Revolut and N26 accounts supported)

People who have been put on part-time or casual work or had their hours reduced, can also apply for this payment.

If you are self-employed and have lost work because of the outbreak:

You are also entitled to the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment of €350 per week. You can apply here.

If your employer can’t afford to keep paying your full wage but is not laying you off:

Your employer can avail of the new temporary wage subsidy announced today. Under this scheme, the government will pay up to a maximum of €410 per employee, per week, to help affected companies keep paying their workers.

Your employer can top this amount up to bring the level to your usual wage, or closer to it.

If you have been told to self-isolate by a doctor or have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after a test:

You can apply for the Covid-19 illness payment, which was also increased today to €350 per week.

There are three ways to make an application:

you can call 1890 800 024 or 01 2481398 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday to get an application form by post

organise someone (who’s not supposed to be self-isolating too) to pick up a form at your doctor’s surgery or at your local Intreo Centre

you can request a form to be posted to you by sending an email to forms@welfare.ie

If you are living with a confirmed case and are told by public health officials to self-isolate:

You will now also be entitled to a €350 a week payment, if this self-isolation is preventing you from working.

If you are collecting a State pension:

Your payment levels will not increase, but the government has arranged for people to receive their payments every fortnight, instead of weekly, so you can reduce the number of trips to the Post Office.

More than 400,000 workers have already been affected by the pandemic. Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said today that it is almost impossible to predict the scale of employment loss.

“But they will be significant in the short term and that is why we need to present immediate solutions which will meet the scale of that challenge,” she said.