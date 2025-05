A PROTEST WAS held outside the Dáil today to demand urgent action on childcare from this government as it reaches 100 days in office.

More than 40 civil society organisations, led by the National Women’s Council, came together outside the Dáil to call on the government to tackle what they deem a “crisis” in childcare.

Childcare costs and a shortage of places were a significant issue in last year’s general election, with the main political parties all pledging to significantly reduce the monthly cost, which currently averages around €800 per child.

The latest figures from Pobal show that some families are paying up to €1,570 per month.

Meanwhile, more than 50,000 children under the age of four are on waiting lists for places across the country.

This current government has pledged to reduce the monthly cost of childcare to €200 per month within its lifetime and to grow State investment in the sector.

However, almost 100 days into its term, it has been criticised for not yet taking any significant action.

National Women’s Council director Orla O’Connor told The Journal how the protesting organisations want to see Ireland move to a public system of early childhood education and care.

“The government have made promises in the programme for government. We’re 100 days into this government and we haven’t seen any action on childcare, and it’s not good enough,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said the National Women’s Council and the other organisations want to see the early years childcare sector treated the same as primary school.

“We need to value it in the same way. We need to also pay our workforce in the same way as we do other professionals in education,” she said.

O’Connor called on the government to urgently produce its action plan.

“Every day there’s no action taken on this is another day of stress for parents,” O’Connor added.

Speaking outside the Dáil, early years educator and Siptu trade unionist Avril Green, said that the current system is not working for educators.

“Three years on from our first ARO pay deal, educators earn an hourly rate of just €13.65. That’s just 15c above the national minimum wage. That is not a fair deal,” she said.

“Educators are struggling to make ends meet. Stress and burnout are big issues in our sector, mainly caused by the staffing crisis. This is not how professionals who nurture and share the development of future generators should be treated.”