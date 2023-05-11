Cost-of-living: Annual rate of inflation drops slightly to 7.2%

THE ANNUAL RATE of inflation in Ireland is at 7.2%, down slightly compared with previous months.

The CSO Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 7.2% between April 2022 and April 2023.

That’s downp from an increase of 7.7% in the 12 months to March 2023, and the 8.5% increase in the 12 months to February 2023.

April is the 19th consecutive month where the annual increase in the CPI has been at least 5%.

“Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5.0% or more recorded in each month since October 2021,” CSO statistician Anthony Dawson said.

The largest increases were a 20.7% rise in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels; and a 13.1% rise in food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Education (-6.3%) and trasport (-2.3%) were the only divisions to show a decrease when compared with April 2022.

The figures mean consumer prices rose by 0.5% in the month between January and February of this year.

The divisions with the largest increases in the month were communications (2.3%) and recreation and culture (1.1%).