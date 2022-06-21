#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Advertisement

Researchers call for action to address health inequalities in light of cost of living crisis

Health experts from three universities have said that the cost of living crisis, will disproportionately affect the health of the most vulnerable people in Ireland.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,115 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5795024
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

HEALTH EXPERTS HAVE urged policymakers to “redouble their efforts” to address health inequalities in Ireland in light of the current cost of living crisis.

CSO figures from 2019 indicate that people living in the wealthiest of Ireland live five years longer than those in more deprived areas.

Researchers in RCSI, Queen’s University Belfast and Trinity College have said that the cost of living crisis, as well as the climate crisis, will disproportionately affect the health of the most vulnerable people in Ireland.

Health inequality has become a greater cause for concern among experts over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Debbi Stanistreet of RCSI’s School of Population Health said in a press statement that there is a well-established link between poverty and ill health.

The most significant factors affecting health are the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age. These conditions are known as the social determinants of health.

“Academics and policymakers need to redouble their efforts to understand and address the pathways through which these social determinants impact on the most vulnerable in our society,” Stanistreet said

She added that both the climate emergency will disproportionately affect the most vulnerable, and further exacerbate existing health inequalities.

According to Focus Ireland, the number of homeless children increased by 38% between July 2021 and April 2022.

Professor Richard Layte, a professor of sociology in Trinity College, said: “There is a large body of evidence demonstrating that early life disadvantage can influence health trajectory later in life.

He said that a child’s early years were a “critical period” which shaped later health risks, as well as educational and occupational outcomes.

Professor Diarmuid O’Donovan, a researcher in the School of Medicine in Queen’s, said health inequalities need to be addressed across all government sectors, and should not be considered the responsibility solely of the health sector.

“All health and social policies should be considered in light of the impact they will have on inequality. We need to consider ‘What impact will this have on the most disadvantaged in the population and will it reduce health inequalities locally?’.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The three researchers are organisers of a workshop aimed at strengthening the evidence base for reducing health inequalities in Ireland and identifying possible interventions to address health inequity, which is taking place today.

The government has resisted calls to take action on spiralling prices ahead of the budget in October.

Speaking yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin again dampened down suggestions of measures to address the crisis before the budget is announced.

He said the immediate priority of this year’s budget will be the cost of living, adding that the government cannot run the risk of “chasing inflation”.

“We do not want to repeat the mistakes of the 1970s,” he added.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie