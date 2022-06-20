Government's 'objective' to cut childcare costs before Christmas - Taoiseach

IT IS THE Government’s objective to cut childcare costs for families before Christmas, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed today.

Speaking to reporters at the National Economic Dialogue at Dublin Castle, where key stakeholders and unions will submit their thoughts on the forthcoming Budget, the Taoiseach said:

“Childcare is a big issue. It’s a very significant cost pressure on families. And we’re going to look at that.”

When asked if some measures in the Budget will be felt by parents before the end of the year, the Taoiseach said:

“That is the objective of the Government.

“We’re very clear across government, that the next budget has to look at affordability issues around childcare. So that certainly is an issue that will merit consideration.

“We have to do it with obviously within the fiscal framework.”

Advertisement

Key pillar

The Journal reported in April that childcare costs will be a key pillar in October’s budget.

The Department of Children has worked up a proposal that has is being sent to the Department of Public Expenditure this summer.

The idea of core funding was introduced last year by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, which he said at the time was the key to unlocking some of the most challenging issues in the current funding system and offers a new basis on which to build partnership between the State and providers.

Core funding to the tune of €220 million will help improve pay and conditions in the sector, and in turn, enable parental fees to be controlled by the State, so that the full affordability benefits of the Early Childhood Care and Education Programme (ECCE) programme and the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) can be realised.

Inflation

Speaking about the wider budget, the Taoiseach again dampened down suggestions that the Government will bring in measures to address the cost-of-living before October’s Budget.

He said the immediate priority of this year’s Budget will be the cost-of-living, adding that the Government cannot run the risk of “chasing inflation”.

“We do not want to repeat the mistakes of the 1970s,” he added.

Taoiseach says he is confident the country can face the challenges and turbulence ahead ‘if we act responsibly’. pic.twitter.com/ZpwgfGSu7W — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) June 20, 2022

Martin said that winter could be the most challenging period, stating that the Government has to ensure it is prepared.

“Russia has cut off gas supplies to Germany and Germany is talking about the activation of dormant coal plants – that is serious stuff.

“And the indications russia is endeavouring to levy significant pressure on European states with respect to supply of gas. That’s the context we have to plan,” he said, adding the “month to month approach isn’t the ideal approach”.

“We understand the pressures on people. But we’ve got to accept that the winter period could be the most significantly difficult period of this crisis so far.

“And therefore we’ve got to make sure that we have enough in reserve to deal with that and to keep the pressure off people, to enable people to have some quality of life and get through the winter,” he said.

Addressing the National Economic Dialogue, Martin said the Government “must ensure that our people are supported in the face of rising costs of living, that the services they expect are effectively delivered and enhanced, and that we are making the investments necessary to ensure a prosperous future”.

However, he added:

“Our resources though are not limitless, nor is our capacity as a small country. We need to prioritise and manage carefully our resources, while ensuring we protect those most vulnerable.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Public pay talks

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath was asked by reporters if the Government would be increasing the offer it made to unions at last week’s talks.

“I do hope we can get back into discussions, I think it is in the interests of everyone that we have a collective agreement,” McGrath said.

“It helps to provide industrial peace and also gives us certainty over a very large area of expenditure.

“I think the offer that was made by the Government was a good offer, it went a long way towards matching the projected level of inflation but we have to ensure that any deal is affordable and sustainable.

“I do hope we can get back into discussions and the Government’s door is very much open but there has to be a realistic basis for reaching agreement.”