The seized goods.
Limerick

Man arrested after gardaí seize firearm, ammunition and heroin from Limerick home

The county’s drugs unit carried out a search of the Island Road home on Sunday.
6.58am, 10 Aug 2026
4.7k

A MAN IN his late teens was arrested by gardaí after the seizure of an automatic pistol, ammunition, and suspected diamorphine at a home in Limerick.

The county’s drugs unit carried out a search of the Island Road home on Sunday as part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity and the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

The diamorphine – also known as heroin – has an estimated street value of €21,700.

The arrested man has been detained at a garda station in the Garda Southern Region under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis while the firearm and ammunition will be technically examined by the ballistics section of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie