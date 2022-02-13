#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Have you cut back on spending because of rising prices?

Polling indicates almost half of unemployed people and single parents have cut back on essential heating and electricity.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 13 Feb 2022, 9:43 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
IRISH PRICES WENT through their largest annual increase since 2001 in the year to the end of last December – mostly down to higher energy prices. 

In a Red C poll last month, almost half of unemployed people and single parents said they had cut back on essential heating and electricity. 

Against this backdrop, the Government rolled out a package of measures this week, aimed at insulating low to middle-income households from sharply rising costs.

In our lead story this morning, readers shared their stories of how the cost of living squeeze is affecting them. The responses were varied, with some severely impacted by rising prices.

One of the respondents, a nurse with three children, said she has called in sick to work because she can’t afford the cost of lunch and parking.

So, today we’re asking: Have you cut back on spending because of rising prices?


Poll Results:

Yes (168)
No (88)


About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

