Cost of Living protests to take place across the country this afternoon

COST OF LIVING protests are taking place around the country today.

It’s being organised by the Cost of Living Coalition.

The coalition says the protests will “send a clear message that the budget is not enough and that radical action is needed on the cost of living”.

It added: “After some abatement in recent months inflation has taken off again, hitting the highest level since 1984.

“Everything is up. In addition to energy costs, food inflation and mortgage interest rate increases are adding substantial costs to households.

“The honeymoon for the government following the budget is already over as households face price increases across the board.”

Protests will be held across a number of venues including Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford and Clonmel, and at venues across Dublin.

The protests will begin at 12pm across Dublin.

In a statement, the Coalition said many households will struggle through the winter despite the budget.

The coalition called on “students, pensioners, workers, single parents and the unemployed to come out and send a united message to the Government”.

Speaking ahead of today’s protests, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane said: “Budget Day has come and gone as have many of the one-off payments some households have received.

“The cost of living is getting worse and this Government has not done enough. We need people to keep the pressure on the government to tackle the cost of living.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett added: “There were no real measures to address the housing crisis in Budget 23. No real action to ease the pressure on renters.

“People need to get out again to keep the pressure up and send a clear message that the budget was not enough.”

Elsewhere, USI President Beth O’Reilly described today as “another chance to join together to demand action from the Government”, while Sue Shaw, CEO Senior Citizens Parliament called on pensioners to come out in support of the protests.

Cost of Living Crisis marches latest locations and times for this Sat 12 Nov.#COLC12Nov pic.twitter.com/EIZGOWdnJr — Mica Action Group (@micaactiongroup) November 11, 2022