Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 12 November 2022
Advertisement

Cost of Living protests to take place across the country this afternoon

The Cost of Living Coalition says the protests will ‘send a clear message that the budget is not enough’.

34 minutes ago 1,536 Views 1 Comment
A Cost of Living protest in Dublin on 24 September.
A Cost of Living protest in Dublin on 24 September.
Image: PA

COST OF LIVING protests are taking place around the country today.

It’s being organised by the Cost of Living Coalition.

The coalition says the protests will “send a clear message that the budget is not enough and that radical action is needed on the cost of living”.

It added: “After some abatement in recent months inflation has taken off again, hitting the highest level since 1984.

“Everything is up. In addition to energy costs, food inflation and mortgage interest rate increases are adding substantial costs to households.

“The honeymoon for the government following the budget is already over as households face price increases across the board.”

Protests will be held across a number of venues including Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford and Clonmel, and at venues across Dublin.

The protests will begin at 12pm across Dublin.

In a statement, the Coalition said many households will struggle through the winter despite the budget.

The coalition called on “students, pensioners, workers, single parents and the unemployed to come out and send a united message to the Government”.

Speaking ahead of today’s protests, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane said: “Budget Day has come and gone as have many of the one-off payments some households have received. 

“The cost of living is getting worse and this Government has not done enough. We need people to keep the pressure on the government to tackle the cost of living.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett added: “There were no real measures to address the housing crisis in Budget 23. No real action to ease the pressure on renters.

“People need to get out again to keep the pressure up and send a clear message that the budget was not enough.”

Elsewhere, USI President Beth O’Reilly described today as “another chance to join together to demand action from the Government”, while Sue Shaw, CEO Senior Citizens Parliament called on pensioners to come out in support of the protests.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie