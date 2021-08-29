#Open journalism No news is bad news

Councillor Christy Burke takes up role as ICHH chair after David Hall resigns

David Hall resigned on Friday due to threats made to him, he told two newspapers.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 29 Aug 2021, 9:07 AM
Councillor Christy Burke.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Councillor Christy Burke.
Councillor Christy Burke.
Image: RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN COUNCILLOR CHRISTY Burke has temporarily taken up the role as chairman of the board of homeless charity Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), after David Hall resigned from the role on Friday.

Hall told the Irish Independent and the Irish Times that he resigned due to threats made against him in recent days.

A statement from ICHH said that Burke would take up the role for “a short period of time”, and that there would be an EGM held “in the near future and further updates will follow from that meeting”.

The Dublin homeless charity has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks, with the board of the charity announcing on 12 August that “serious matters have come to the attention of the board” in recent days.

An employee had been suspended, it said. A Garda investigation was also commenced.

“We immediately initiated an investigation and commenced an independent process which we expect recommendations from shortly,” a statement from Hall said at the time.

On 18 August, Dublin City Councillor and the co-founder and director of ICHH Anthony Flynn was found dead. A funeral service for the homeless campaigner was held in Dublin on Tuesday.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

