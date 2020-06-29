This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Counterfeit clothing worth €44.5k and over €5k worth of suspected drugs seized in Dundalk

The seizures were made in two separate searches of properties in Dundalk on Friday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 29 Jun 2020, 10:39 AM
28 minutes ago 1,505 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5135812
Items seized by gardaí during the searches
Image: Garda Press Office
Items seized by gardaí during the searches
Items seized by gardaí during the searches
Image: Garda Press Office

COUNTERFEIT CLOTHING WORTH €44,500 and more than €5,000 worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis plants and cannabis herbs have been seized by gardaí in Co Louth. 

The seizures were made in two separate searches of properties in Dundalk on Friday. 

At midday on Friday, gardaí attached to the Dundalk Drugs Unit carried out a search of a premises under warrant, where they seized a quantity of counterfeit clothing with an estimated retail value of €8,500. 

During the course of this search, approximately €2,100 worth of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) was also discovered. 

As a direct result of this seizure, a follow-up search was carried out by gardaí at another location in Dundalk where counterfeit clothing with a retail value of approximately €36,000 was seized. 

Items seized included men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, runners, handbags, watches and sunglasses. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

During the course of this search, gardaí also discovered cannabis plants valued at €3,200 (pending analysis), and suspected cannabis herb valued at around €300. 

Weighing scales and other items such as mobile phones associated with drug dealing were also seized. 

No arrests have been made to date, but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie