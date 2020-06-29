Counterfeit clothing worth €44.5k and over €5k worth of suspected drugs seized in Dundalk

Items seized by gardaí during the searches

COUNTERFEIT CLOTHING WORTH €44,500 and more than €5,000 worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis plants and cannabis herbs have been seized by gardaí in Co Louth.

The seizures were made in two separate searches of properties in Dundalk on Friday.

At midday on Friday, gardaí attached to the Dundalk Drugs Unit carried out a search of a premises under warrant, where they seized a quantity of counterfeit clothing with an estimated retail value of €8,500.

During the course of this search, approximately €2,100 worth of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) was also discovered.

As a direct result of this seizure, a follow-up search was carried out by gardaí at another location in Dundalk where counterfeit clothing with a retail value of approximately €36,000 was seized.

Items seized included men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, runners, handbags, watches and sunglasses.

During the course of this search, gardaí also discovered cannabis plants valued at €3,200 (pending analysis), and suspected cannabis herb valued at around €300.

Weighing scales and other items such as mobile phones associated with drug dealing were also seized.

No arrests have been made to date, but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.