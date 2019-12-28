This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 28 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish drivers picked up over 500,000 penalty points this year - here's a county-by-county breakdown

The highest number of points were in Dublin, with 106,545.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 12:05 AM
24 minutes ago 2,102 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4873575
Image: Shutterstock/MIA Studio
Image: Shutterstock/MIA Studio

MORE THAN HALF a million people had penalty points on their driving licences this year. 

Data released to TheJournal.ie through a Freedom of Information request shows that a total of 516,390 people had points on their licences on 30 September 2019. 

This represents a fall from the last year, when a total of 529,733 people had points on their licences on 30 September 2018

Similar to last year, the highest number of points were some of the most highly populated areas of the country – Dublin (106,545 points) , followed by Cork (51,917) and Galway (28,594).

The counties with the lowest number of drivers with penalty points were ones that had some of the country’s lowest populations – Leitrim with 2,904 points, Longford with 4,766 and Sligo with 6,130. 

55,677 of the penalty points placed on licences in the period covered were given to foreign licence holders.

Essentially, a penalty point is a formal reprimand by An Garda Síochána endorsed on a person’s driving licence to show that they are guilty of a specific driving offence. Such offences include speeding, breaking red lights, holding a mobile phone while driving and driving without insurance.

The information provided by the Road Safety Authority also gave a breakdown of the number of penalty points drivers had on their licenses.

penaltypoints Source: RSA

(Click here for a larger version of this image)

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

  • Carlow - 6,473
  • Cavan - 7,620
  • Clare - 15,182
  • Cork – 51,917
  • Donegal - 11,704
  • Dublin - 106,545
  • Galway – 28,594
  • Kerry - 14,688
  • Kildare - 24,084
  • Kilkenny - 9,829
  • Laois - 9,638
  • Leitrim - 2,904
  • Limerick – 22,471
  • Longford – 4,766
  • Louth - 9,645
  • Mayo – 13,605
  • Meath – 19,535
  • Monaghan - 6,505
  • Offaly - 8,591
  • Roscommon – 7,119
  • Sligo – 6,130
  • Tipperary – 16,625
  • Waterford – 11,982
  • Westmeath – 8,618
  • Wexford – 19,679
  • Wicklow - 15,588

Most drivers included in the list had three penalty points (360,129), while 40,063 people had five points and 51,042 had six points. 

Related Reads

01.08.19 Thousands of penalty points could be wiped out if High Court challenge over legislation succeeds
27.07.19 Fianna Fáil TD criticises 'absurd' drop in penalty points issued in past 10 years
09.07.19 'This will not be tolerated': Fishermen vow to fight introduction of penalty points system

Overall, 16,652 drivers had seven or more penalty points. 871 drivers across the country had 12 points. 

Being issued with 12 penalty points results in disqualification for six months, while novice and learner permit drivers face disqualification if they receive seven points on their licence.

The figures give a snapshot of penalty points in Ireland, as they show the number of penalty points drivers in each county had on 30 September.

As penalty points stay on a driver’s licence for three years, these points could have been given at any stage over the past three years.

A full list of offences which can result in penalty points can be found here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie